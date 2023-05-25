Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

