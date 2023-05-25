Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.98. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

