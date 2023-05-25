Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLSPF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 440 ($5.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $6.03 during trading on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

