Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.27

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $254.27 and last traded at $250.09, with a volume of 3907008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

