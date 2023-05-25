Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 1.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 136,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 108,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 17.21 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile



Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading

