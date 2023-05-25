MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $21.50 or 0.00081306 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $95.89 million and $2.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,452.97 or 1.00016937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.99853651 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,313,113.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

