Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUKPY. Citigroup raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This is a positive change from Metso Outotec Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

