Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUKPY. Citigroup raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.
Metso Outotec Oyj Increases Dividend
About Metso Outotec Oyj
Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.