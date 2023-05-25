Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $506.99 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $506.99 million and $8.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,035,810,893 coins and its circulating supply is 906,249,890 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,035,746,092.8400393 with 906,045,405.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54623172 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,037,229.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

