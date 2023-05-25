Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Shares Down 4.2%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRVGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA lowered Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Mirvac Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.
