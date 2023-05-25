MOBLAND Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $89,165.44 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

