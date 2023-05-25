Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 11.5 %

MOD opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

