MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to Sell at Guggenheim

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded up $7.33 on Thursday, hitting $284.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.06. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 16.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in MongoDB by 33.3% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 31.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

