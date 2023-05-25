Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) to “Equal Weight”

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

