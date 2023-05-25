MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.54

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 23979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

MorphoSys Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.