Motco Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Motco grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,324,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IQV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $197.21. The company had a trading volume of 741,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,340. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average of $208.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

