Motco Buys 239 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Motco grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Motco owned about 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $126.81. 1,182,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,766. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.