Motco Buys 321 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Motco lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

LIN traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.48. 908,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.60. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.