Motco Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $154.92. 3,935,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

