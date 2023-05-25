Motco Purchases Shares of 125,804 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 29,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,760. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

