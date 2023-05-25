Motco Sells 2,247 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motco cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 3,655,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

