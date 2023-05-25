Motco Sells 829 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $445.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.