Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 38,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

