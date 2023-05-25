Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.75.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

