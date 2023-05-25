My DeFi Pet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182,225.22 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $913,483.11 and approximately $182,225.22 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

