Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $95.88

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.88, but opened at $93.41. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 9,285 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $865.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
