Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $95.88

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.88, but opened at $93.41. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 9,285 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $865.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

