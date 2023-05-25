Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,282 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Napco Security Technologies worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.15. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Stories

