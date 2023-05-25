National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 526,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,832. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2666 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Featured Stories

