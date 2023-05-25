National Grid (NYSE:NGG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,080 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,250 ($15.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.68) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 1.7 %

NGG stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.