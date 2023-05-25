Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products makes up approximately 3.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 9.30% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NATR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 10,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

NATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

