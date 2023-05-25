NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.23).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.11. The stock has a market cap of £25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89).

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.41), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,061,314.95). In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.41), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,061,314.95). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($170,950.00). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.