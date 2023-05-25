NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.23).
NatWest Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.11. The stock has a market cap of £25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89).
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
