Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Navigator Stock Down 7.9 %

Navigator stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Navigator has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navigator by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.