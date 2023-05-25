Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Navigator Stock Down 7.9 %
Navigator stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Navigator has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
