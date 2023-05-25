Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
NYSE NVGS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Navigator has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
