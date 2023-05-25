Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE NVGS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Navigator has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

About Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 431.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Navigator by 67.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.