Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.99. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,324,015 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Recommended Stories

