Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.49. Nayax shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth $11,667,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth about $719,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

