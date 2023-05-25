Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) Insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong acquired 2,500,000 shares of Nelson Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,333.33).
Nelson Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 7.98.
About Nelson Resources
Read More
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nelson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.