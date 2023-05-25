Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) Insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Chen Chik) Ong acquired 2,500,000 shares of Nelson Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,333.33).

Nelson Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Get Nelson Resources alerts:

About Nelson Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nelson Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel. The company's flagship project is the 1185 square kilometers Woodline Project located at the boundary between the Proterozoic Albany-Fraser Orogen and the Archean Yilgarn-Craton.

Receive News & Ratings for Nelson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.