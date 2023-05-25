Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $346.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $364.85 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

