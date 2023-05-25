New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,007 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.16. 179,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,376. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.72 and a 200 day moving average of $484.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.