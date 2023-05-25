New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 52,532 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $62,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.20. 14,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

