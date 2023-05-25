New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $21.70 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 3,654,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

