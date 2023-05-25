New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 13,757 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 7,327,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,756,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

