New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 426,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,069. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

