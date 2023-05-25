New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 36,177 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,177 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. 279,751 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

