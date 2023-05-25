New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.21.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

