New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 1,126,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

