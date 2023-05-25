New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $40.44 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.63. 8,220,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548,813. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $254.27. The firm has a market cap of $649.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.