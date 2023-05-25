New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,000 shares during the period. IQ 500 International ETF makes up 2.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $173,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in IQ 500 International ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ 500 International ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. IQ 500 International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

The IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ 500 International index. The fund tracks an index of developed market ex-US stocks. The index uses fundamental factors for selection and weighting. IQIN was launched on Dec 13, 2018 and is managed by IndexIQ.

