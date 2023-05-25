New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $288.53. 1,705,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

