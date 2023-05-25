NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Down 1.0 %

NEXNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. NEXE Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.