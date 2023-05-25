NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NEXE Innovations Stock Down 1.0 %
NEXNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. NEXE Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
