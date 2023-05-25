Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $152.06

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.06 and last traded at $152.15, with a volume of 118893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

