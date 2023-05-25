NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSPW)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.