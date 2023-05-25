NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

